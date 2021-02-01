Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,138 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THCA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 109.8% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 8,546.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 30,938 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THCA opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

