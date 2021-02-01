TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.75

Shares of TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.75 and last traded at C$17.51, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.24. The firm has a market cap of C$444.99 million and a P/E ratio of -184.79.

TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

