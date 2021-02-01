Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 534.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 437,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,429.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $422.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

