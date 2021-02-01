Typerium Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Typerium has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Typerium token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typerium has a market capitalization of $503,947.41 and approximately $113.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Typerium Token Profile

TYPE is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

