U Network (UUU) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, U Network has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $543,073.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.