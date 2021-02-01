U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Trading Up 11.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) traded up 11.1% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.50. 541,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 438,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,261,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 187,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 15.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,685,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $372.02 million, a PE ratio of -752.25 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

