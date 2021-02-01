Ubiq Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Ubiq has a total market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $25,274.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,220.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.11 or 0.03910267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00395535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.63 or 0.01261315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.98 or 0.00534694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.00415899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00256118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022096 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.