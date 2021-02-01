Ubiq Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $27,665.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,563.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.26 or 0.04061767 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.00396734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.14 or 0.01227955 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00529372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00425773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.00272235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00022281 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.