Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UBSFY. HSBC assumed coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of UBSFY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.00. 67,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,289. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

