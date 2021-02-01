UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Shares Up 0.1%

UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.25. 28,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 18,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) by 1,280.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

