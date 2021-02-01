UBS Group Downgrades Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) to Sell

Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 741 ($9.68). UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSON. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pearson plc (PSON.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 637.40 ($8.33).

Get Pearson plc (PSON.L) alerts:

LON PSON traded down GBX 45.40 ($0.59) on Monday, hitting GBX 767.20 ($10.02). 3,028,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 689.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 598.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.30. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson plc (PSON.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson plc (PSON.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.