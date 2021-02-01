UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Investec raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $2.02 on Monday, reaching $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 151,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after purchasing an additional 371,849 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 625,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after acquiring an additional 221,559 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,452,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,071,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 467,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

