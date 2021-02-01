UChain (UCN) Hits Market Cap of $17,122.36

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One UChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UChain has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. UChain has a market capitalization of $17,122.36 and $4,592.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.42 or 0.00864112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049843 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.64 or 0.04465048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019990 BTC.

About UChain

UChain (UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.