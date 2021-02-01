UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.29

UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 4332584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

UEX Co. (UEX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for UEX Co. (UEX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX Co. (UEX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.