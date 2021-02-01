UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,352,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 15.2% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.56. The company had a trading volume of 76,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,981,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $696.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

