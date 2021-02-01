UMA Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One UMA token can currently be bought for about $10.97 or 0.00032613 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $611.38 million and approximately $27.98 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00151071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00267180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00038580 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,362,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,738,359 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.