Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Short Interest Update

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $14.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.12.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 205.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 12.2% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.