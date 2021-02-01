Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,195 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $55,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific stock opened at $197.47 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.99. The company has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

