Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

UNPRF stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

