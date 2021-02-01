Uniphar plc (UPR.L) (LON:UPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $235.00

Uniphar plc (UPR.L) (LON:UPR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 237 ($3.10), with a volume of 4661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.52 ($0.03).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.46. The firm has a market cap of £647.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Uniphar plc (UPR.L) alerts:

In other Uniphar plc (UPR.L) news, insider Gerard Rabbette sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total value of £868,000 ($1,134,047.56).

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar plc (UPR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar plc (UPR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.