Uniswap (UNI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.20 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 74.9% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $19.97 or 0.00058780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.78 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 104.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,386,294 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.