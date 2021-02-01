United Bankshares, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Bankshares in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBSI. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

UBSI stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30. United Bankshares has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $39,982. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $526,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in United Bankshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in United Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $660,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

