United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $39,982 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in United Bankshares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

