United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $39,982 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2,318.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

