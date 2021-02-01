United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.0% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after buying an additional 376,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,247,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,434,000 after buying an additional 325,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.86.

NYSE UPS opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

