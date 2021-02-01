United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,010.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.39. The company has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.86.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.