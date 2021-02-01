United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.86.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

