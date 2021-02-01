United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Argus

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Argus from $195.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.11.

URI opened at $243.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $267.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Rentals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after buying an additional 151,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after buying an additional 934,233 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 953,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,364,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $187,334,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

