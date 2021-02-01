United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Up 9.7%

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) was up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 10,631,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,677,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth $5,467,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth $1,295,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth $333,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 12,320.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

