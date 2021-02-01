United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock’s previous close.

UTHR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

UTHR stock opened at $163.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $176.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,080,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 93.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

