UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.05 Per Share (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $5.05 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.90 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UNH opened at $333.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.14. The company has a market capitalization of $316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.