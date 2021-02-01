UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $333.58 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.14. The firm has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

