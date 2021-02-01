Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading 8.2% Higher

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 854,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 920,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $341.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. FMR LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $1,024,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 49,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

