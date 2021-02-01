Universa (UTNP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $78,038.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Universa has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Universa has a market cap of $20.58 million and $78,038.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00068219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.28 or 0.00861103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049567 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.92 or 0.04496289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019898 BTC.

UTNP is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

