Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.72. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $422,136.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,179,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,467 shares of company stock worth $14,295,738 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,708,000 after acquiring an additional 526,921 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 23.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,254,000 after purchasing an additional 377,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 394.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 76,145 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 129,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $230.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.78. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

