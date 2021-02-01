Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UETMF opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40. Universal Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $18.40.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
