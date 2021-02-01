Universal (UVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $377.03 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. Universal has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

