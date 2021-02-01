UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Up 13.5% This Week

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 35.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

