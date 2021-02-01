Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Short Interest Update

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 7,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $23.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.