UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.30 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $17.50 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00397202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.