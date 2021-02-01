UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the December 31st total of 770,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $15.78 on Monday. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.04 and a beta of 2.18.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 20,166.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,909 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth $2,204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $1,088,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $173,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.