UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the December 31st total of 770,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $15.78 on Monday. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.04 and a beta of 2.18.
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.
UP Fintech Company Profile
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.
