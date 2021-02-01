Upfiring One Day Trading Volume Hits $84,696.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.30 million and $84,696.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for $0.0541 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00101008 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003459 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012720 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.