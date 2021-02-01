uPlexa (UPX) Trading Up 35.1% This Week

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. uPlexa has a total market cap of $542,897.98 and approximately $10,838.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 241.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About uPlexa

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,575,728,730 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

