Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) rose 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.31 and last traded at $45.11. Approximately 2,146,215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,003,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.28 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,103.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,068 shares of company stock valued at $5,756,824. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

