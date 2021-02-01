Uquid Coin (UQC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.39 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $48.15 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00014268 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.00859559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00039722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.91 or 0.04382600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019943 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

