US Capital Advisors Comments on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Friday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.91.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $56.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

