Usca Ria LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $168.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

