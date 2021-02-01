USDJ Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One USDJ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.59 million and $2.03 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00150292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00067376 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00265313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038329 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,657,457 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

