USDK Price Reaches $1.00 (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $147.23 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00047439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00149823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00068192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00267200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038416 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

