USDx stablecoin (USDX) Market Cap Reaches $7.07 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One USDx stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,969.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.75 or 0.01229773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.64 or 0.00528824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00038394 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000438 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008407 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002220 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.